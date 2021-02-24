Only 19 percent of adult Filipinos willing to be vaccinated vs COVID-19: survey

Health workers and frontliners go through a screening process as part of COVID-19 vaccination simulation at the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Caloocan City on February 9, 2021. The screening process includes counseling for people who are undecided to take the vaccine. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Only 19 percent of adult Filipinos, or only 1 out of 5 adults in the country, are willing to be inoculated against COVID-19, a recent survey by OCTA Research showed.

The survey also showed that nearly half of adult Filipinos, or 46 percent, said they will not have themselves vaccinated, even if a safe and effective vaccine is available.

Among those not willing to be vaccinated, Balance Luzon and Visayas registered the highest percentage at 47 percent each, while Mindanao and National Capital Region recorded 43 percent each.

The study also showed the intent to be vaccinated is lowest in Balance Luzon at 14 percent, while a quarter of those from the NCR and Mindanao, at 25 percent and 26 percent, respectively, are willing to have themselves vaccinated.

In the Visayas, only 20 percent of Filipinos expressed their intent to get vaccinated.

The intent to get vaccinated is also slightly lower among those of Class D at only 18 percent, compared to those of Class ABC and E, which are both at 23 percent.

On the other hand, Filipinos who do not want to get vaccinated was highest among those in Class D at 46 percent, followed by Class ABC at 45 percent, and Class E at 44 percent.

The survey, likewise, showed that roughly a third of Filipinos, or 35 percent are undecided if they will get vaccinated.

The percentage among those who are undecided is highest in Balance Luzon at 39 percent, while NCR, VIsayas and Mindanao recorded almost similar figures at 31 percent, 33 percent and 32 percent, respectively.

Thirty-two percent of those in Class ABC are undecided, while 36 percent are from Class D and 33 percent are from Class E.

CONCERNS ABOUT VACCINE SAFETY, EFFICACY

The respondents mostly expressed concern about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 73 percent of respondents citing safety of the vaccine as their main concern.

Concern about vaccine safety was higher in Mindanao at 78 percent and in Balance Luzon at 76 percent, compared to 69 percent in NCR and 64 percent in the Visayas.

The respondents also expressed concern about the efficacy of the vaccine, with 29 percent of Filipinos unwilling to get vaccinated because they doubt the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A minority of the respondents at 9 percent said they will not have themselves vaccinated because they believe it is not needed, while 6 percent said they are not willing because the vaccine is not free, and another 6 percent said they will not have themselves vaccinated because the vaccine is expensive.

Among the social classes, those in Class D and E are more concerned about vaccine safety at 74 percent and 73 percent, respectively, compared to those in Class ABC at 64 percent.

On the other hand, those in Class ABC (33 percent) are more concerned about vaccine efficacy compared to those in Class D (28 percent) and Class E (29 percent).

TRUST IN VACCINES FROM CHINA, US

In terms of the brand of the COVID-19 vaccine, only 1 in 10 Filipinos, or 13 percent, said they trust vaccines coming from China, while 4 out of 10, or 41 percent, said they trust vaccines coming from the US.

Twenty-five percent of respondents also said they trust vaccines from the UK, with 20 percent expressing trust in vaccines coming from Russia, and 17 percent trust those coming from India.

More than half, or 58 percent of the respondents also said they do not trust vaccines coming from China.

OCTA Research conducted the Tugon ng Masa (TNM) survey from January 26 to February 1 through face-to-face interviews with 1,200 respondents aged 18 and above, with a a ±3% margin of error.

