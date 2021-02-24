Filipinos urged to unite vs COVID-19 on 35th anniversary of EDSA People Power

The People Power Monument on EDSA cor. White Plains, Quezon City February 19, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Filipino people should unite against COVID-19 just as they did during the 1986 EDSA Revolution, an official said Thursday.

Due to pandemic restrictions, only a 15-minute program, including a "simple wreath laying," will be conducted at the EDSA People Power Monument for the uprising's 35th anniversary, said Joey Concepcion, vice chairperson of the EDSA People Power Commission.

"Ang rebolusyon natin ngayon dito na sa pandemyang ito. Talaga dapat sumama ang mga Pilipino ngayong rebolusyon para manalo tayo sa giyera ng virus. Lahat ng Pilipino dapat magpabakuna," said the official who arranged for private firms' tripartite agreement with drugmakers and government for COVID-19 vaccines.

(Our revolution now is against this pandemic. All Filipinos must join so we can win this war. All Filipinos should get vaccinated.)

"Itong youth natin ngayon, they should take inspiration paano tayo nanalo at toppled the dictatorship in 1986. It was basically unity of the Filipino people towards a common goal. Ngayon, ang laban natin itong virus so kailangan magunite tayo."

(Our youth should take inspiration how we won and toppled the dictatorship in 1986. It was basically unity of the Filipino people towards a common goal. Now, our enemy is the virus so we need to unite.)

Millions of Filipinos trooped to EDSA during the four-day uprising from Feb. 22 to 25, 1986 that led to the ouster of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.