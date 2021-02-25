Election officials to fly to Pag-asa Island for plebiscite on dividing Palawan

MANILA - The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday said it has requested military assistance to fly some of its election officers to Kalayaan town on Pag-asa Island next month for a plebiscite on the move to divide Palawan into 3 provinces.

Kalayaan town, located in the disputed South China Sea, is home to 200 residents, about half of which are voters, according to data from the Commission on Elections.

Juan Gonzales, election officer for Kalayaan town, noted there is no regular transportation to the village on the island, where the Philippine military also maintains a detachment in the face of unresolved maritime disputes.

"Nakikipag-coordinate po tayo sa WesCom (Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Command)... kasi sila ang sandalan ng munisipyo ng Kalayaan, for the Comelec para makarating sa...Kalayaan," he said.

(We have coordinated with the WesCom because the municipality of Kalayaan relies on them for the Comelec to reach the island.)

Should Palawan residents ratify a law that would divide the western Luzon tourist haven into three provinces, Pag-Asa Island will be part of Palawan del Sur. The two other portions of Palawan will be known as Palawan del Norte and Palawan Oriental.

The plebiscite is scheduled on March 13, 2020.

