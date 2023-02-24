Ukrainians during a vigil for Ukraine at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, Feb. 23, 2023. London marked the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine with a vigil at Trafalgar Square. Andy Rain, EPA-EFE

MANILA — A United Nations resolution demanding Russia to immediately and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine is "crucial" to ending the year-long conflict, a Ukraine envoy said Friday.

Friday marked 1 year of Russia's full-scale and brutal invasion of Ukraine.

"This resolution supported by the majority of the countries of the world shows the goal of this war. It states that Russia has to go out of Ukrainian territory," Denys Mykhailiuk, Chargé d'affaires of the Ukraine Embassy in Malaysia, told ANC's "Rundown".

He stressed that international order should be reinstalled as stated on the UN Charter.

"This means that every state, doesn't matter how big or small, has equal rights for its sovereignty, independence and peaceful life," Mykhailiuk said.

Ukraine earned strong backing in a non-binding vote that saw 141 of the 193 UN members in support, 7 opposed and 32, including China and India abstaining.

The Philippines voted in favor of the resolution.

The resolution reaffirmed support for Ukraine's "sovereignty" and "territorial integrity," rejecting any Russian claims to the parts of the country it occupies.

It also demanded "that the Russian Federation immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," and called "for a cessation of hostilities."

The vote showed Moscow's continued isolation on the world stage after 12 months of war.

But Russia dismissed the resolution, with its UN representative Vasily Nebenzya calling Ukraine "neo-Nazi" and accusing the West of sacrificing the country and the developing world in their desire to beat Russia.

The conflict has devastated swaths of Ukraine, turned Russia into a pariah in the West and, according to Western sources, is estimated to have caused more than 150,000 casualties on each side.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

