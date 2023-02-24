Transport group: Include transport rules in education curriculum

Children help drivers at a jeepney terminal in Quiapo, Manila call on passengers to ride on July 14, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — A transport group on Friday urged the government to include traffic regulations in the education curriculum amid the approval of the new traffic code in Metro Manila.

Orlando Marquez, president of the Liga ng Transportasyon at Operators ng Pilipinas (LTOP), said the Bicol Region has implemented this in classrooms.

“Lahat ng public transport or private, lahat po ng transport regulation – sana po ay mapag-aralan na po dito sa ating curriculum,” Marquez said during a public briefing.

“Kung nagawa iyong Bicol, bakit hindi magawa sa Pilipinas na maganda ang tinatakbo ngayon ng Bicol Region dahil iyong kanilang curriculum sa mga estudyante… mula Grade 3 hanggang college ay mayroon na silang kasama na curriculum na subject sa transport regulation,” he added.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

He added that traffic rules must be reviewed, and that the government should have funds for jeepney stops, hire more traffic enforcers, and install additional sign boards.

“Hindi namin alam kung nasaan iyong mga jeepney stop dito sa kalakhan ng Maynila, kahit sa probinsiya. Nilagyan ng linya ng mga bicycle lane. Kapag inapakan ng jeep iyong bicycle lane, huli ka… Saan kami ngayon magbababa?” he said.

“Walang nakatakdang loading and unloading, at dapat maglagay ang ating mga lokalidad ng mga informative sign board para dito sa public transport… ‘Yong pagtawid ng ating mga pasahero dapat po mailagay, hindi lang po iyong driver ang hulihin pati iyong mga tumatawid at pumapara nang wala sa lugar – dapat trabaho po iyan ng enforcer,” he said.

Earlier this month, Metro Manila mayors adopted a traffic code that would standardize fines and penalties for 20 most common violations.

The system will allow motorists to pay fines electronically, according to MMDA acting chairman Romando Artes. Driver's license will not be confiscated during apprehension.

