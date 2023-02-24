MANILA — The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Friday said it seized P27.3 million worth of smuggled sugar in the country with the help of its partner agencies.

The haul included P7.44 million worth of refined white sugar from China found in 3 container vans on Feb. 6, instead of declared motorcycle spare parts, the DA said.

Two more follow-up operations seized around P19.84 million worth of white sugar in 8 container vans.

The shipment's consignee will face charges for the misdeclaration and misclassification of the shipment in violation of the Food Safety Act and the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act, said the agency.

DA Assistant Secretary James Layug said 6 more container vans would undergo physical inspection.

The Bureau of Customs placed a total of 17 containers under alert status following a DA request as part of the government's anti-smuggling campaign.