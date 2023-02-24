Feb 25 a regular working day: Palace

The People Power Monument on EDSA cor. White Plains, Quezon City February 19, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Malacanang on Friday clarified that February 25, 2023, the 37th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution, is now a regular working day after President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. declared Friday, Feb. 24, a special non-working day in the Philippines.

"Consistent with the holidays moved in furtherance of holiday economics as contained in Proclamation No. 90 dated November 11, 2022, February 24, 2023 has been declared a special non-working holiday to mark the Edsa anniversary in lieu of February 25, 2023 (a regular working day) but without diminishing the latter's significance," a statement from the Official Gazette read.

The President earlier said the earlier holiday is meant to enable Filipinos “to avail of the benefits of a longer weekend pursuant to the principle of holiday economics."

“The celebration of EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary may be moved from February 25 to 24 provided the historical significance of the EDSA People Power Revolution is maintained,” Proclamation No. 167 read.

The 1986 bloodless revolt ousted the father and namesake of Marcos from the presidency after being in power since 1965.



