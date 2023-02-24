Former senator and human rights campaigner Leila de Lima (center) waves as she leaves after attending her hearing at the Muntinlupa Trial Court in Muntinlupa on Nov. 4, 2022. Jam Sta Rosa, AFP

MANILA — A lawmaker is calling anew for the release of former Sen. Leila de Lima, who marks her sixth year in detention on Friday.

This comes as a European Parliament delegation visited De Lima inside the Philippine National Police’s custodial facility Thursday.

"We are even calling in the Makabayan bloc to release and free Leila de Lima kasi 'yung 6 years na arbitrary detention niya is too much," Gabriela party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas told ANC's "Headstart".

The progressive solon stressed there is no more reason to keep De Lima in detention.

"Kung wala ka namang ikakaso sa kaniya, bakit naman ganun?" she said. "Alam natin na fabricated 'yung mga allegations and 'yung mga witnesses nag-recant na so there's no more reason para 'yan ay patagalin pa."

The EU delegation belongs to the European Union Parliament Subcommittee on Human Rights, which has previously expressed concern over De Lima's prolonged detention.

The parliamentarians have yet to release details of the meeting with De Lima.

De Lima is facing 2 drug charges for allegedly conspiring to run an illegal drug trade at the New Bilibid Prison — charges which she vehemently denied, calling them political retribution for having initiated an inquiry into former President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-narcotics campaign and the Davao Death Squad killings.

Three witnesses have recanted their testimonies against her.

Since 2017, De Lima has been detained at the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City, where she survived a hostage-taking incident perpetrated by 3 Abu Sayyaf members who attempted to escape there in October.