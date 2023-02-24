Former senator Leila de Lima waves as she leaves after attending her hearing at the Muntinlupa Trial Court in Muntinlupa on Nov. 4, 2022. Jam Sta Rosa, AFP/File

MANILA — On her 6th year in detention, former senator Leila de Lima said she would soldier on as she believed her "vindication" was imminent.

"I strongly believe that my vindication is at hand," De Lima said in a statement on Friday, calling her detention "unjust."

"But even if they continue to try to silence me, I refuse to cower."

De Lima, a former opposition lawmaker and fierce critic of the Duterte administration, is facing 2 drug charges for allegedly conspiring to run an illegal drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa, which she has denied. Three witnesses have recanted their testimonies against her.

She has said the charges against her were politically motivated over her criticism of the killings under Duterte’s drug war, which his aides deny.

IMPORTANT YEARS

De Lima said her over half a decade in detention was perhaps the "most important 6 years" of her life.

"When they thought I would buckle under the pressure of their oppression, I proved that my commitment to the Rule of Law, to Human Rights and, specifically, to speaking up for the victims, mostly poor and defenseless, of the so-called "War on Drugs", is stronger than any wall they can put between me and the outside world," said De Lima, a former justice secretary and human rights chair.

"[A]fter 6 years, I am still fighting for my own innocence and for justice for the victims of extrajudicial killings and the families they left behind."

De Lima also said she did the "right thing" in sacrificing her personal liberty and her political career.

"I will stand my ground. For when they come after me and try to silence me, they are actually coming after those who cannot speak for themselves and defend themselves," she said. "I cannot, in good conscience, let that happen."

Several US senators and rights groups have called for De Lima's release.

De Lima has been detained at the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City since 2017.

She survived a hostage-taking incident while in detention in October last year, which was allegedly perpetrated by 3 Abu Sayyaf members who attempted to escape.

On Monday, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla suggested that De Lima's camp file a habeas corpus petition, a remedy against illegal confinement or detention.

"Probably they should petition for habeas corpus and explain the case to the courts. We will not object," Remulla said.

"Ako (I), I am not objecting personally to any plea that will free anybody from jail," he added.