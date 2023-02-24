CAAP: Cessna plane in Albay found in no-fly zone

MANILA - The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said Friday that it would include in its investigation the possibility that the plane that crashed in Albay deviated from its flight path.

CAAP confirmed that the wreckage of Cessna 340 was found in a no-fly zone in Albay or an area of the sky where flights are not allowed.

It explained that a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) is still in effect in the area, which means pilots are still advised to avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit as Mayon Volcano is still on Alert Level 2.

Local search teams found the plane fragments approximately 350 meters from the crater, at the west side slope of Mayon Volcano. The aircraft took off at Bicol International Airport on February 18 at 6:43 a.m. and was scheduled to land in Manila at 7:53 a.m. The last contact of the Cessna 340 is with the Legazpi approach three minutes after it took off.

“Pero napunta siya sa bandang kanan. So isa yan sa dapat malaman ng mga imbestigador kung bakit napunta sila dun sa particular area na yun na knowing na expert pilot ito at alam naman niya ang aming NOTAM. So lahat ng anggulo titignan namin ito kung what led him to that crash site,” CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio said.

CAAP said they are also considering other factors, such as inclement weather. Part of their investigation is to analyze radio messages sent by the pilot to the country’s CNS/ATM or Communications, Navigation, Surveillance/Air Traffic Management systems.

“Iche-check yung radio messages, yung tinatawag nating connection nung aircraft dun sa ating tower at sa CNS-ATM natin through the responder. Isa yun sa very vital, malalaman natin kung bakit nag-deviate yan. Masusukat ng ating mga imbestigador yan. Kukuha yan pati weather factor yan kukuha ng data sa PAGASA para makuha nila kung bakit sila doon napunta,” Apolonio said.

CAAP said the investigation could take months. The progress will depend on the availability of information and data validation, and they have to work with what is left of the aircraft.

“Very scientific kasi yan itong AIIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation and Inquiry Board) natin. Trained yan sa abroad. Science talaga ang pagi-imbestiga niyan. Hindi yung nakita mo lang ebidensya, eh yun na yun. Kailangan i-validate mo. Marami factors. Especially sa ganitong aksidente marami talaga - yung status ng maintenance ng engine ng eroplano, yung weather nung during that time na nangyari aksidente, yung piloto and yung kaniyang service record, there are a lot to consider. Kaya talagang minsan tumatagal minsan. Pero in this case iba itong nature ng aksidente. Hindi sumunod sa flight path,” Apolonio explained.

SEPARATE TRANSPORT SAFETY BOARD?

The regulatory agency said there is a need for a separate transport body to investigate accidents.

“Day 1 pa lang nung creation ng CAAP noong 2008, kasama na yan dapat yung regulation separate sa administration. Napakahirap na mag-iimbestiga ka na tao mo rin yung iimbestigahan mo. So dapat separate office para walang pagdududa ang publiko na walang nangyaring connivance or what na mapaganda ang report ng aksidente,” Apolonio said.

Senator Grace Poe, chairperson of the Committee on Public Services, hoped that the Senate would take up again the proposed bill creating the Philippine Transportation Safety Board (PTSB) or House Bill 9030 or Senate Bill 1077. She maintained that the bill does not duplicate the functions already undertaken by agencies.

“Umaasa tayong muling ipapasa ng Senado ang panukalang batas na lilikha sa Philippine Transportation Safety Board (PTSB) sa gitna ng sunud-sunod na aksidente sa transportasyon. Ito ay pagtalima sa pandaigdigang pamantayan ng kaligtasan sa paglalakbay, at hindi ito duplikasyon lamang ng kasalukuyang mandato ng ibang ahensiya ng gobyerno. Hindi na dapat makompromiso ang kaligtasan ng milyun-milyon nating mga mananakay.” Sen Grace Poe said in a statement to ABS-CBN News.

“Ang ahensiya ang siyang maghahain ng matibay at napapanahong mga rekomendasyon para makaiwas ang ating mga kababayan sa susunod na aksidenteng darating sa gitna ng ating pagwawalang bahala. Kailangan at hindi isang pagpipilian lamang ang pagkakaroon ng PTSB sa pagpapalakas ng ating sistemang pangtransportasyon, mobilidad ng mamamayan, pagpapanumbalik sa mga nawalang trabaho, at pagbangon ng ating ekonomiya.” Poe added.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr vetoed the bill that would have created the PTSB, saying the proposed agency has functions that are already being “undertaken by the different agencies.”