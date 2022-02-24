Youth groups stage creative protests to commemorate EDSA anniversary

MANILA — Youth groups on Thursday commemorated the 36th EDSA People Power anniversary in their own creative way.

Members of YouthResist, UP Alyansa, Student Council Alliance of the Philippines and other groups conducted in the the Bantayog ng mga Bayani grounds an exhibit, interpretative dances, a candlelight ceremony with #MarcosDemocracyKiller written on papers, and set up life-size infographic panels to serve as reminders of the “horrors” of the 1986 revolution.

NH: Democracy Action: Human Rights Exhibit at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani #HindiAkoPapayag pic.twitter.com/5cFfPYllOX — UP ALYANSA (@UPALYANSA) February 24, 2022

“Ang education system natin may pagkukulang sa pagdiscuss, pagtalakay sa truths tungkol sa Martial Law,” said Student Council Alliance of the Philippines national chairperson Ken Paolo Gilo.

“Nakikita natin ang mga nangyayari noon ay nangyayari ngayon. At bilang mga kabataan na magmamana ng society, hindi lang ito in honor of the past but also in protection of the future,” Gilo said.

Learning about the People Power Revolution is essential especially since the 2022 elections are near, youth activists said.

“Napakalaki ng youth vote.. ng mga boto ng mga kabataan. At ang gusto naming mangyari ay yung youth vote ay mapunta para sa isang lider na patuloy na magpo protekta sa ating demokrasya,” YouthResist Convenor Mark Louise Diaz said.

The Philippines is set to commemorate the 36th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution that ousted the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

His only son and namesake, Bongbong Marcos, currently holds a double-digit lead over all presidential rivals in early surveys conducted by pollsters Social Weather Stations and Pulse Asia.

Human rights advocates earlier staged a rally in front of the Commission of Human Rights' office, opposing a possible return of the Marcos family to Malacañang.

The Marcoses allegedly plundered $10 billion from state coffers during their reign and at least $4 billion in cash and assets have been recovered by an anti-graft body formed by the late president Corazon Aquino.

