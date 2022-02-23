MANILA—Not all overseas Filipino workers in Hong Kong were dismissed by their employers because they tested positive for COVID-19, a nongovernmental organization said Wednesday.

Danilo Reyes, head of case management and research at HELP for Domestic Workers, said 45 OFWs have been dismissed due to COVID-19 but he did not elaborate on the other reasons why they were let go.

"So far 'yung mga tested positive 45, pero magkakaiba kasi 'yung reason nila bakit sila pinalayas, at mayroong mga detalye na self-incriminatory sa workers natin na hindi namin dini-disclose for now," Reyes told Teleradyo.

(So far we have 45 who tested positive, but there are different reasons why some have been driven away, and we choose not to disclose some self-incriminatory details.)

"Ang pattern dito, kapag nag-test positive ang worker, tine-terminate. Kapag nag-test positive tapos papasok sana sa bahay ng bagong employer, hindi papapasukin. Kapag nag-test positive na pauwi sana sa Pilipinas, hindi makaboard ng flight, hindi rin papasukin ng mga boarding house, at wala din silang mga bahay dito sa Hong Kong," Reyes added.

(The pattern here is a worker who tests positive gets terminated, a worker who tests positive and was supposed to start working won't be allowed to work. Those who are supposed to go back to the Philippines who tested positive, they won't be allowed to stay in boarding houses, and they don't have houses here in Hong Kong.)

Reyes said these were the workers who can be seen staying in parks or outside hospitals.

"Kaya ’yung mga nakikita ninyo sa TV na nasa park, nasa labas ng hospital, ito 'yung mga OFWs na naging homeless dito sa Hong Kong," he said.

(They are those you see on TV who are staying at parks, outside hospitals. They are OFWs who became homeless here in Hong Kong.)

He said it was technically illegal to dismiss an employee for testing positive for a disease, but laws have not been updated amid the COVID pandemic.

"Bawal 'yun sa batas ng Hong Kong kasi grounds siya for unreasonable dismissal at saka discrimination. Pero dito kasi dahil hindi pa up-to-date 'yung batas sa usapin ng pandemic, hindi malinaw talaga, black and white, kasi ang COVID ay isang infectious disease," Reyes explained.

(It is illegal according to Hong Kong laws because these were grounds for unreasonable dismissal and discrimination, but the law is not yet up-to-date in terms of pandemic issues, so it is not yet clear, since COVID is an infectious disease.)

"Mayroong provision sa batas na kapag ang worker ay tinerminate dahil may infectious disease, allowed siya in some sense. May recent na pronouncement ang Hong Kong government na gagawin nilang illegal, categorically, kapag tinerminate ang worker dahil infected ng COVID."

(They have a provision that if a worker is terminated due to an infectious disease, it is allowed in some sense. The Hong Kong government has a recent pronouncement that they will categorically make it illegal to dismiss workers who are infected with COVID-19.)

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) earlier said at least 76 OFWs in Hong Kong have tested positive for COVID-19, with some of them admitted in hospitals, while others are staying in isolation facilities.

Filipinos who test positive for COVID-19 in Hong Kong are given $200 in cash aid, basic hygiene kits, power banks and food assistance, OWWA administrator Hans Cacdac said.

Philippine Consul-General in Hong Kong Raly Tejada said Filipinos who needed assistance were safe and accounted for.

The number of domestic helpers needing immediate help with home quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 has ballooned to nearly 70 in less than a week, concern groups have revealed.

A coalition of 14 NGOs serving migrant workers' interests told the media on Tuesday they were trying to secure alternative accommodation for the workers, including university dormitories or religious retreat housing, but they were being frustrated by social-distancing rules and bureaucracy.

Hong Kong's fifth wave, fueled by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, has resulted in surging case numbers since the start of January, exceeding the total infection tally of all previous waves combined.

Employers face legal repercussions if they break the contract of a helper because they tested positive, but the government has not given any guidance on how to assist domestic workers carry out home isolation or receive hospital treatment. — With reports from Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News; South China Morning Post

RELATED VIDEO