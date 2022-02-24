MANILA - Davao City Mayor and vice presidential bet Sara Duterte-Carpio will not be attending the vice presidential debates being organized by the Commission on Elections, her spokesperson said Thursday.

According to Christine Frasco, Duterte-Carpio and her team has yet to receive any invitation from Comelec, despite the agency's "public announcement of her confirmation to attend the event."

"Be that as it may, whether or not there is an invitation, Sara Duterte will not be attending the Debate," she added.

Comelec earlier announced that their first presidential debate for Halalan 2022 is scheduled on March 19, adding that all 10 candidates would join.

The camp of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. denied, though, that it already agreed to join the engagement.

The Comelec has yet to announce a date for its vice presidential debate.

- with a report from Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News