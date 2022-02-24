MANILA (UPDATE)- The safety of Filipinos in Ukraine remains as the government's top priority after Russia announced its invasion.

In a statement, Cabinet Secretary and acting Malacañang spokesperson Karlos Nograles said repatriation efforts are being conducted amid the war.

"The safety of Filipinos in Ukraine remains foremost in the mind of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte," said Nograles.

"The Philippine government, through the Department of Foreign Affairs, is now conducting repatriation efforts of Filipinos living in Ukraine," he added.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) earlier said there are some 380 overseas Filipino workers in Ukraine, mostly situated in Kyiv, but the estimate could be higher due to undocumented individuals.

Philippine Ambassador Leah Ruiz had urged Filipinos in Ukraine to contact the country's embassy in Warsaw, Poland and the Philippine Honorary Consulate General in Kyiv for repatriation requests.

Those who need to be repatriated may contact the Philippine embassy in Poland through the following:

Email: warsaw.pe@dfa.gov.ph

Emergency Mobile Number +48 604 357 396

Office Mobile Number +48 694 491 663.

UPDATES FROM DFA

Six Filipinos from Ukraine have already arrived in the Philippines, with 4 more scheduled to depart on Thursday.

"DFA will maintain presence in Ukraine until circumstances allow, use all resources to move Filipinos who would want to move. We've been prepared for this," said Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola.

Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary for Migrant Workers Paul Cortes said as long as the Alert Level 2 remains in Ukraine, repatriation would remain voluntary.

"Hangga’t Alert Level 2 ang alert level sa Ukraine, voluntary pa rin ang pag-uwi. We’re not only coordinating with the 181 Filipinos, but with others who have not yet reached out," said Cortes.

In a separate statement, the DFA said they conduct "regular weekly meetings" with the Filipino community there through the country's embassy in Warsaw.

The embassy sent a team to Lviv last Feb. 17, they added.

"From Lviv in the west, and Kyiv right at the heart of Ukraine, through our Philippine Honorary Consulate General, the DFA is managing the repatriation of our nationals," the DFA said.

The agency urged Filipinos to be calm and be cautious, as well as maintain their communication with the country's representative office in Lviv or the Consulate General in Kyiv.

"We also wish to assure our kababayans that the DFA will maintain its presence in Lviv in support of the Consulate General in Kyiv as long as there is a clear and present need," the statement read.

REACTIONS

Presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo said the situation in Ukraine must be monitored closely, as the country could also be affected by the grim developments there.

“Dapat tututukan ito kasi anytime now, puwedeng mag-shift iyong conditions, na puwedeng okay ngayon, in a few days hindi na. Kailangan talaga iyong mga plano kung saan sila dadalhin ay maayos na," said Robredo in a campaign sortie in Cebu.

“Pero more than this, kailangan nating paghandaan ano ba ang epekto nito sa halimbawa, presyo, world prices ng langis, marami pang ibang produkto. Iyon ang natural consequence ng merong ganitong upheaval,” she added.

Interfax Ukraine hours earlier reported rocket attacks on military facilities throughout Ukraine and that Russian troops had landed in the southern port cities of Odessa and Mariupol.

It also reported staff and passengers evacuating Kyiv's Boryspil airport.

— Job Manahan, Jamaine Punzalan, and Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News; with a report from Reuters

