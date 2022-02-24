More tourists visit Intramuros in February

People visit the historic Fort Santiago in Intramuros, Manila on February 17, 2021, the first day of its reopening after being closed due to quarantine restrictions. Along with Fort Santiago, Intramuros is also reopening Casa Manila Museum and Baluarte de San Diego. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- More tourists are visiting Intramuros as a fewer number of COVID-19 cases are recorded daily in the country.

In a statement, the Intramuros Administartion said the walled city had 38,154 same-day guests as of February 23, or a 132 percent increase from January’s 28,855 visitors.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette-Romulo Puyat said the boost in visitor arrivals is a reflection of tourists' optimism and confidence in travel.

"With its vast open-space, lush gardens, and the strict implementation of health and safety protocols, Intramuros is an ideal site to visit in the new normal”, Puyat said..

Under COVID-19 Alert Level 2, health protocols like physical distancing, contact tracing, wearing of face masks, and limiting the number of daily visitors are implemented in Intramuros.

The following tourist spots in Intarmuros are open to visitors:

-Fort Santiago (weekdays: 9AM to 8:30 PM; weekends: 6 AM to 9:30 PM.)

-Casa Manila Museum (weekends only: 9 AM to 5 PM)

-Baluarte de San Diego (8 AM to 5 PM daily)