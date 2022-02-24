Screenshot of Leody De Guzman's website.

MANILA — Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential candidate Leody De Guzman said Thursday their camp discovered a website named after him, created without his knowledge, and which directs users to that of former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.

De Guzman said https://kaleody.com takes people who access it to https://www.bongbongmarcos.com, the website of one of his rivals in the May elections.

"Pinag-aaralan na natin ang paghahain ng kaso laban sa mga may pakana ng domain grabbing. May ebidensya na tayo ng pag-redirect mula sa kaleody.com tungo sa bongbongmarcos.com," De Guzman said in a statement.

"Para sa kaalaman ng lahat, ang aking campaign website ay kaleody.org," he added.

(We are already studying the filing of case against those behind this domain-grabbing scheme. We already have evidence of redirection from kaleody.com to bongbongmarcos.com. For everyone’s knowledge, my campaign website is kaleody.org)

ABS-CBN News sought comment from the camp of Marcos and is still awaiting reply.

De Guzman said this attempt to confuse the public is a "dirty tactic and sabotage" to the campaign trail of Halalan 2022 candidates.

"Inaasahan nating marumi ang eleksyon ng mga elitista't tradisyunal na partido, ngunit hindi ko inakalang pati pangalan ko pala ay magagawa nilang nakawin. Wala silang patawad, lahat na lang ay kanilang inaangkin," the labor leader said.

(We expect the elections of the elitist and traditional parties to be dirty, but I did not expect that they will steal even my name. They have no mercy, they want to control everything.)

The labor leader also called on authorities to investigate the matter.

"Delikado maging pangulo ang sinumang naniniwalang eksempted sila (at ang kanilang mga tagasuporta) sa pagtalima sa mga batas ng pamahalaan," he said.

(Anyone who believes they (and their supporters) are exempt from following our laws is dangerous to become president.)

De Guzman and Marcos are among 10 presidential aspirants in May.

The other candidates are Vice President Leni Robredo, Senators Manny Pacquiao and Panfilo Lacson, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, former presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella, former national security adviser Norberto Gonzalez, Faisal Mangondato, and Jose Montemayor Jr.

RELATED VIDEO