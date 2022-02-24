House official backs releasing detained Pharmally execs

MANILA - A House official has expressed support for the release of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp's officials that are currently being detained by the Senate.

House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability Chair, Diwa Rep. Mike Aglipay explained that both the Senate and House of Representatives already gathered enough evidence to file charges against the officials.

Pharmally director Linconn Ong and treasurer Mohit Dargani are currently in Pasay City Jail for supposed evasiveness to answer questions and their failure to hand over subpoenaed financial documents to the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee.

"I support the release of the executives since both chambers have already recommended in their respective reports that cases should be filed against the owners and officers of Pharmally," Agipay said.

“Since that is the case the are no longer needed in both houses and should answer the charges in the courts. My committee has said that there is enough evidence to charge them with syndicated estafa," he added.

Aglipay’s panel released their findings last month, where lawmakers recommended the filing of syndicated estafa charges against Pharmally executives while clearing government officials of any wrongdoing.

Its Senate counterpart also released the initial report, where senators included past and current government officials among those who they want to face charges.

Senators also recommended the filing of charges against Health Secretary Francisco Duque III for supposedly violating the Plunder Law and the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

WATCH