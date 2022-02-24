The Davao City government is set to file charges against the owner of a restobar inside the city for violating COVID-19 protocols and operating without a business permit.

A viral video taken inside Supladoz restobar in Illustre Street showed partygoers dancing and not observing physical distancing inside the bar. Some were also not wearing face masks.

Dr. Michelle Schlosser, spokesperson of the Davao City COVID-19 Task Force, said the restobar owner apologized to the city government for violating COVID-19 protocols and for operating without a business permit.

Charges to be filed against the Supladoz restobar owner include illegally operating without a permit and failure to implement minimum public health standards (MPHS) and use of the Safe DQR scanning for its clients who entered the establishment.

"We don’t have a record of anyone who entered their establishment. They might not have been scanning the DQR code for their clients. Upon initial investigation, that’s among the violations that they have committed. Yesterday, I believe our Business Bureau has released a cease and desist order and they have already received it. They might have stopped operation as we speak because of the order," Schlosser said.

"Hopefully, this serves as a reminder that our enemy, COVID-19, is still very much around. We should continue to be cooperative and disciplined by always following the MPHS and by being responsible to protect ourselves through having our vaccine or our booster doses."

The city's Business Bureau and LGU's enforcement team, meanwhile, urged bar owners to implement a “No Vaccination, No Entry” policy for customers.

The local government has lifted the modified liquor ban through Executive Order (EO) No. 5 Series of 2022, also known as “An Order Providing For The Lifting Of The Modified Liquor Ban in Davao City” signed last February 14.

Davao City was recently placed under alert level 2 status following the downtrend of COVID-19 cases after the Omicron-variant surge in mid-January to mid-February when daily active cases ranged from hundreds to over a thousand.