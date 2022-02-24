People pass by the the Manila COVID-19 Field Hospital located at the Quirino Grandstand on February 23, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Philippines on Thursday recorded 1,745 more COVID-19 infections, the highest in 5 days, while total deaths breached the 56,000-mark, data from the health department showed.

According to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, the number of new cases is the 5th lowest this year so far. It is also the sixth straight day that fresh infections counted fewer than 2,000.

"From Feb. 19 to 23, the daily tally of fresh cases ranged from 1,019 to 1,923," the researchers said.

The day's tally raised the country's cumulative total cases to 3,657,342, of which 55,079 are active, the latest Department of Health (DOH) bulletin showed.

The number of those still battling the disease is the lowest in nearly 2 months or since Jan. 5 this year, when the DOH listed 39,974 active cases, the ABS-CBN IRG said.

Positivity rate is at 6.3 percent, based on test results of samples collected from 28,246 people on Tuesday.

Deaths due to the coronavirus increased by 188 to 56,165. The fatality rate or the percentage of those who died compared to the total number of cases is at 1.54 percent.

The additional fatalities reported include 126 cases first tagged as recoveries.

The DOH, meanwhile, recorded 2,045 new recoveries, raising the total to 3,546,098.

Three laboratories failed to submit data on time.

