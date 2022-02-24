Comelec reminds candidates: Keep your campaigns factual

MANILA — The Commission on Elections on Thursday advised candidates in the May elections to keep their campaigns factual.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez issued the reminder as the poll body signed a partnership with Rappler on voter engagement and fighting disinformation in relation to the 2022 National and Local Elections.

"Candidates are advised na syempre dapat yung totoo lang ilalabas nila. Now if they make claims during the livestream, it will be very difficult to be cutting them off because even fact checking has to go through the process. You have to prove that what you're fact checking is erroneous or misleading," Jimenez said when asked if candidates will be fact-checked during the livestream of their e-rallies on the poll body’s social media account.

He encouraged independent fact-checkers to go through the statements of candidates.

Jimenez, however, said the poll body won’t regulate content.

"We will not regulate content because... the candidate speaking at that time is responsible for the veracity of their content. So it's very clear that accountability lies with them, to stay on the truthful side of things," he said.

For her part, Comelec acting chairperson Socorro Inting encouraged voters to "vote according to their conscience" and accurate information.

"Bumoto nang naayon sa konsyensiya at tamang impormasyon," she said.

Rappler CEO Maria Ressa encouraged voters not to vote emotionally.

"Make sure you’re not voting with emotions 'cause if you’re voting with your emotions, if you are angry, that is also a tactic to divide us," she said.