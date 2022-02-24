Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Spokesperson, Director James Jimenez during a press conference at the Palacio del Gobernador in Manila on February 24, 2022. The COMELEC officially signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Rappler on voter engagement and fighting disinformation in relation to the upcoming 2022 National and Local Elections. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is mulling to accredit independently-produced fora, debates, and interviews with candidates so these can be exempted from the airtime limits imposed by the Fair Elections Act.

During a briefing Thursday, Comelec spokesman James Jimenez bared the plan of the poll body to address the concerns of the candidates about attending such fora.

"One of the things that Comelec recognizes is that a lot of people now want a lot of debates. Certainly the networks are very eager to stage their own debates but there's been some concern especially among candidates. They don’t want to attend baka maubos yung kanilang airtime limits,“ Jimenez said.

Jimenez said this is meant to encourage independent organizers to come up with their own debates.

"We're not just talking about news organizations. Lahat kasi ngayon kino-cover na. Even if it's a student effort, they normally invite media, they take news from that and nagiging part yan ng balita," he said.

The Fair Elections Act of 2001 caps national candidates' airtime at 120 minutes for TV and 180 minutes for radio.

Jimenez clarified this does not cover interviews for news purposes, as these need no accreditation.

"We’re not talking about regular interviews that's conducted as part of the news gathering process. We're talking about the sit down interviews we’ve seen a lot of in the past days."

KEEP CAMPAIGNS FACTUAL

Jimenez also advised candidates to keep their campaigns factual and encouraged independent fact checkers to go through the statements of candidates.

"Candidates are advised na syempre dapat yung totoo lang ilalabas nila. Now if they make claims during the livestream, it will be very difficult to be cutting them off because even fact checking has to go through the process. You have to prove that what you're fact checking is erroneous or misleading," Jimenez said when asked if candidates will be fact checked during the livestream of their e-rallies on the poll body’s social media account.

The Comelec spokesman said the poll body will not regulate content when a candidate is speaking.

"We will not regulate content because... the candidate speaking at that time is responsible for the veracity of their content so it's very clear that accountability lies with them to stay on the truthful side of things," Jimenez said.

For her part, Comelec acting chairperson Socorro Inting encouraged voters to "vote according to their conscience" and with accurate information.

"Bumoto nang naayon sa konsyensiya at tamang impormasyon," she said.

Rappler CEO Maria Ressa, meantime encouraged, voters not to vote emotionally.

"Make sure you’re not voting with emotions cause if you’re voting with your emotions, if you are angry that is also a tactic to divide us," she said.