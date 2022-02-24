Cebu City has eased more restrictions as new COVID-19 cases continue to drop in the locality.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama on Thursday signed a new executive order called "Oplan Kagawasan" where more relax restrictions welcome residents.

Among these is his “open all" policy where all establishments, persons and activities will be permitted to operate and work regardless of age and vaccination status provided that all minimum public health standards will be observed.

Curfew hours of 10:00 p.m. until 4:00 a.m. will only be applicable now to young people aged 18 years old and below.

The city will also scrap its RT-PCR requirement for inbound domestic passengers even for the unvaccinated.

The order was announced during the celebration of the city’s 85th charter day where the officials laid flowers at the monument of Don Vicente Rama who authored the city’s charter.

“We cannot be in captivity all the time. We have to move forward,” said Rama in his speech.

Despite the ease in restrictions even for the unvaccinated, it will continue to ramp up its vaccination program where inoculations of all age groups have already resumed.

The city has logged a steep decline of cases in the past days where the positivity rate has been inside the threshold set by the World Health Organization.

Based on statistics released by the Department of Health, there were only 1,015 active COVID-19 cases along with the 45 new infections that were added as of February 23. More than 50,000 have recovered from the respiratory disease in the city.

—Report from Annie Perez

RELATED VIDEO