MANILA —House Deputy Speaker Eduardo "Bro. Eddie" Villanueva said Thursday he was opposed to some policies of the Duterte administration, including its anti-narcotics campaign that has led to thousands of extrajudicial killings.

The founder of the religious group Jesus is Lord Church said he couldn't "accept" EJK as it violates "the command of God."

"Biggest success? Well at first, he impressed the people that he can have a new government, a government of the masses," he told ANC's "Headstart" when asked what Duterte’s biggest success and failures were while in office.

"But I'm very, very sorry because I am absolutely against extrajudicial killings. I can't accept that. As long as I live, I can't violate the command of God. Do not murder. Murderers and liars and thieves are doomed to suffer in the lake of fire. The second death with burning sulfur. Revelation 21:8."

"So, I respect the President being the President but I can't agree with some major policies especially the extrajudicial killings. To me, that is excruciating to conscience," added the Citizens' Battle Against Corruption party-list representative.

If he were the President, Villanueva said he would welcome "all kinds of investigation," unless one is guilty.

"I will not threaten them. I will not disallow them. I have to prove I'm innocent, if I were the President," he said.

At least 6,225 people have died in anti-drug operations since July 2016, according to the latest official Philippine data. Rights groups estimate the drug war has killed tens of thousands of people.

International Criminal Court judges authorized a full-blown investigation into Duterte's war on drugs in September, saying it resembled an illegitimate and systematic attack on civilians.

But in November, the ICC Prosecutor suspended its investigation into the bloody narcotics crackdown following the request of the Philippine government.

The Philippine Embassy in the Netherlands formally asked the tribunal to defer the probe, insisting that the government is investigating drug war cases.

—With a report from Agence France-Presse