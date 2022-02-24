Halalan 2022 Presidential hopeful Leody de Guzman during his proclamation rally at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Feb 8, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Amid the push by certain sectors to pair some presidential candidates with the running mates of their rivals, Partido Lakas ng Masa standard-bearers Leody De Guzman and Walden Bello said Thursday they will stick with each other and not allow "any third party" to split their tandem in the 2022 elections.

Bello told ABS-CBN News that their tandem is like a relationship of "married partners" backed by their principle and "comprehensive" program.

"Given our opponents' lack of a binding comprehensive program, intra-tandem disloyalty is to be expected. In fact, it has been the norm for trapos (traditional politicians) for most of our political history. Not me and Leody though," Bello said.

"We are like married partners. We have promised to be faithful to one another and will allow no third party to seduce us," he said.

De Guzman echoed Bello, saying that their bid is not vested on personal interest but for the Filipino people.

"Ang tandem namin ni Walden Bello ay nakapundar sa prinsipyo ng pagbabago para sa masang Pilipino. Walang iwanan para sa 'manggagawa naman sa 2022'," the labor leader said.

(My tandem with Walden Bello is rooted in the principle of bringing change for the Filipino masses. We will not abandon each other this 2022, for the sake of workers.)

"Malaya ang sinumang mangampanya sa anumang kombinasyon ng mga kandidato. Subalit ang ganiyang pinagdududahang mga laglagan ay senyal ng kawalang prinsipyo ng bulok na klase ng pulitika sa bansa," said De Guzman.

(Anyone is free to campaign for any candidates, regardless if they belong or not to the same slate. But such cases of abandoning one's running mate suggest the lack of principle in the kind of politics in our our country.)

"Sa mga elitistang partido, walang saysay ang plataporma dahil ang mahalaga lamang ay manalo sa eleksyon o makapagmaneobra para sa ganansyang para sa sarili at para sa mga ambisyong pampulitika."

(For the elitist parties, platforms are meaningless because the only thing that matters is to win the elections or to do something for personal gain and for one's political ambitions.)

Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso recently campaigned on his own in Mindanao, without his running mate Dr. Willie Ong, to spare the latter, according to their campaign managers, from being embarrassed since local supporters in the area were pushing a Domagoso-Sara Duterte-Carpio tandem in the May elections.

Duterte-Carpio, the running mate of presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., is also being endorsed by Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda, along with Vice President Leni Robredo.

Domagoso and Robredo have said they are standing by their respective vice presidential candidates. Duterte-Carpio said the same thing regarding her partnership with Marcos.

De Guzman lost in the 2019 midterm senatorial elections, placing 38th overall with 888,458 votes. He promised at that time to end job contractualization, among others.

He is the chairperson of labor group Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino and founding member of party-list Partido Manggagawa. A longtime labor rights activist, he is the country representative to the International Council of the International Center for Labor Solidarity.



Meanwhile, Bello substituted for Raquel Castillo, who filed her certificate of candidacy under PLM.

Bello is a former House representative of the Akbayan party-list but he resigned in 2015 over political differences with the Aquino administration. He is an adjunct professor of sociology at the State University of New York at Binghamton.

