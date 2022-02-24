77 COVID-positive OFWs in HK ‘safe, isolated’: PH consul general

POLO to investigate 5 employers for illegal termination

MANILA — Close to 80 Filipinos in Hong Kong who reported testing positive for COVID-19 during the territory’s 5th infection wave and asked for assistance from the Philippine consulate general have already been attended to, the consul general said Thursday.

Consul general Raly Tejada said their office has received 108 reports of COVID-19 related issues since the start of the wave last week. They listed 77 who tested positive for the coronavirus.

“All are safe and staying in an isolation facility. It must be noted that the severity and magnitude of the 5th wave took everyone by surprise and affected not just Filipinos but all citizens,” he said at a virtual briefing.

“The Philippine Consulate General has extended assistance to all who have been affected by the pandemic in Hong Kong. All have been accounted for and assisted.”

The consulate collaborated with a non-governmental organization and the Hong Kong labor department to help the OFWs.

It added the Hong Kong labor department assured that all foreign domestic helpers—which cover most Filipinos there—will receive medical attention and isolation as required.

Tejada said the COVID-19 situation in the territory has “stabilized”, showing exterior videos of 4 hospitals in Hong Kong taken on Wednesday which had previously gone beyond capacity.

“The seemingly panic mode which gripped the Hong Kong health care system last week has since subsided….stark contrast from scenes last week when all hospitals were filled to brim. Now it’s a completely different story and everyone has been given attention required, including Filipinos,” he said.

The consul said Hong Kong has implemented a vaccination pass for entry to public places including shops and religious centers.

Starting March 1, Hong Kong citizens will undergo mandatory COVID-19 tests, an additional requirement to vaccination passes currently being implemented in response to the Omicron-led wave.

EMPLOYERS IDENTIFIED FOR PROBE

Meanwhile, the Philippine consulate general said it has identified 3 to 5 employers it will investigate for firing their Filipino workers after they got sick.

While they received reports of more than 10 employers doing so, others took back their workers later.

Tejada said that under Hong Kong law, the firing of domestic helpers due to sickness could be construed as illegal dismissal, with a fine of up to HKD 100,000 or over PHP 660,000.

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) in Hong Kong is tasked to probe the cases.

“We need to make sure that our kababayans who are sick recuperate first, and we will ask them and investigate the circumstances of their termination. After that we will proceed. If we need to file charges, we will do so,” Tejada said.

“Of course, we issued warnings to the employment agencies as well as a general warning to other employers not to do a similar act in the future, because they will face charges definitely if it so merits.”

Tejada said the employers would also be blacklisted from Philippine manpower agencies if they are found guilty of illegally firing their employees.

The consul general cleared that he did not believe Filipinos were victims of discrimination based on the incidents affecting domestic helpers.

“Hong Kong was simply overwhelmed. It didn’t mean na napabayaan or we were discriminated. No not at all,” he said.

“It’s unfair to say all Hong Kong people are discriminating because of the virus. We just need to understand the fear of the virus is the driving force that made several unwanted actions that happened last week. Many were unprepared to face the virus.”

