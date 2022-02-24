Research suggests immune response cannot be endlessly boosted

Immunity wanes six months after three doses of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine are given, but a fourth shot will not provide more protection against the Omicron strain, a study has found.

Researchers from Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou said their study suggested that “urgent use” of inactivated vaccines – like the Sinopharm one – as a fourth booster shot against variants of concern such as Omicron was “feasible but not ideal”.

Recombinant spike protein or mRNA vaccines based on the variants of concern would be good alternatives for a fourth booster, they said.

The study suggested that immune response could not be endlessly boosted and there would be a “turning point” after repeated vaccination.

“The timing for the plateau may vary depending on the nature of antigens and adjuvants. For the inactivated vaccines used in this study, the turning point is the third dose for most participants,” the researchers wrote.

“Strikingly, data in the current study indicated that neutralisation breadth was not further increased by the fourth dose, but even narrowed.”

The research paper has not been peer-reviewed and was posted on preprint server MedRxiv on Monday.

The finding is in line with another preliminary study among health care workers in Israel, which suggested a fourth shot of the same vaccine – be it Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna – offered little extra protection against infection compared with three shots.

At present, China’s booster campaign only involves a third dose. Booster shots can be vaccines using the same technology as previous doses, or a mix of two doses of an inactivated vaccine plus either a recombinant protein or vectored vaccine.

For the Guangzhou study, the researchers monitored a group of frontline health care workers from a university-affiliated hospital who were given a third dose of the Sinopharm vaccine five months after the second dose.

Six months later, only 15 per cent of the humoral immune response remained and 38 participants took a fourth dose. Their serum was analysed for neutralising antibodies – an indicator of humoral immune response – against both the original coronavirus that causes Covid-19 and the Omicron variant.

The level of neutralising antibodies against the original virus plunged by 85 per cent six months after the third dose, compared to the level two weeks after.

Against Omicron, neutralising antibodies were much lower at both time points.

After a fourth dose, that immune response to the original coronavirus increased by 19 times. For the Omicron strain it was boosted by just 2.9 times.

The researchers said this was because the fourth dose did not effectively produce antibodies against the spike protein – the target of most vaccines – in the majority of participants. That meant less protection against the spike protein, which the coronavirus uses to infect human cells, after a fourth dose compared to after the third.

In terms of safety, the study suggested that four doses of the Sinopharm vaccine had an acceptable safety profile with no severe side effects, though there was a higher onset of adverse events compared to three doses.

The researchers also noted that the study participants were young, and that a fourth dose given to very young or elderly people could have different results.

In addition to the inactivated shot, Sinopharm has developed a new vaccine based on recombinant spike protein technology, which was authorised for emergency use in the United Arab Emirates in December.

