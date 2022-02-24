4 cops linked to murder of candidate, hubby face raps

PHOTO CREDIT: Arnold Bustamante, Superbalita Cebu

MANILA - Three active policemen and a former cop are now facing double homicide and robbery charges after being tagged in the deaths of a barangay official and her husband in San Fernando, Cebu.

Police Staff Sergeants Rene Abella Catamora, Junrey Ypil, Junrey Batobalonos and dismissed cop Esmeraldo Quillosa are now facing charges over the shooting of Barangay Councilor Louela Baringui-an and her husband Pedro on February 13.

The husband and wife were shot dead inside their house at Barangay Panadtaran.

Louela was an incumbent barangay councilor who was set to run for town councilor in the May 2022 polls.



P/Col. Josefino Ligan, who heads the Central Visayas Regional Investigation and Detective Management Group, said Catamora surrendered last February 18, allowing authorities to track down the other policemen.

Catamora also brought with him the blue Nissan Navara which he said was used as a getaway vehicle.

“According to him, he also incurred a wound [on] his right wrist as a result of the retaliation of the couple,” said Ligan.

The other policemen surrendered to separate police office units in the succeeding days. They are now under police custody.

Authorities are also investigating another policeman, P/MSgt. Alvin Enad, who is also believed to have been involved in the crime.

Ligan said robbery was the motive behind the crime but added they are still investigating if the killings were politically motivated.

“Based on the extra-judicial confession, killing was not part of the plan. Kaya daw nila nabaril is because nagpumilit umagaw yung husband. We are doing an in-depth investigation,” Ligad said.

More policemen are now deployed in San Fernando, Cebu, and the regional police is studying if it is to be placed under the election watch-list.

--report from Annie Perez