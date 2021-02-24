WalangPasok: Duterte declares special non-working days in 3 areas

President Rodrigo Duterte skims through a document as he presides over a meeting at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila, February 1, 2021. Alberto Alcain, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has declared special non-working days in 3 areas for late February and early March, according to documents released by his office on Thursday.

Duterte set the special non-working days in the following areas to give way to their respective founding anniversaries, according to Proclamation Nos. 1103 to 1105.

Feb. 26 - Zamboanga City

Feb. 27 - General Santos City

March 2 - La Union province

Residents in these areas should "be given full opportunity to celebrate and participate in the occasion with appropriate ceremonies, subject to community quarantine, social distancing, and other health measures," Duterte's proclamations read.

