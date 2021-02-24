WalangPasok: Duterte declares special non-working days in 3 areas

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has declared special non-working days in 3 areas for late February and early March, according to documents released by his office on Thursday.
Duterte set the special non-working days in the following areas to give way to their respective founding anniversaries, according to Proclamation Nos. 1103 to 1105.
- Feb. 26 - Zamboanga City
- Feb. 27 - General Santos City
- March 2 - La Union province
Residents in these areas should "be given full opportunity to celebrate and participate in the occasion with appropriate ceremonies, subject to community quarantine, social distancing, and other health measures," Duterte's proclamations read.
