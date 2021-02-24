PH reports 1,557 new COVID-19 cases pushing total past 566,000 mark

Passersby go through a single entry checkpoint in Barangay 183 in Pasay City on February 21, 2021 after it was placed under a 14-day enhanced community quarantine, along with 32 other barangays and an establishment within the city due to rising cases of COVID-19. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,557 new COVID-19 cases in the country on Wednesday, pushing the total to 566,420.

The DOH also reported 22 additional COVID-related fatalities, raising the death toll to 12,129.

There are 392 additional patients who recovered from the infectious disease, according to the DOH. Total recoveries climbed to 523,321.

Of the 30,970 active cases, 88.5 percent have mild symptoms, 5.9 percent are asymptomatic, 2.5 percent are in critical condition, 2.4 percent have severe symptoms, and 0.80 percent have moderate symptoms.

The World Health Organization on Tuesday noted the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, which an official said was evidence that “we still need to improve our response to COVID-19.”

Despite earlier estimates that the Philippines could start vaccinating against COVID-19 by this month, the country has yet to receive any vaccine shipments.

