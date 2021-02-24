PBA: Alaska coach Cariaso confident Teng, Tratter ready for bigger responsibilities

Alaska's Jeron Teng and Abu Tratter. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Alaska head coach Jeff Cariaso has no doubt that the players they have in their roster are capable of filling in the void left by Vic Manuel, who was sent to Phoenix Super LPG in a trade this week.

The Aces acquired back-up point guard Brian Heruela and three picks in the transaction, including the No. 6 pick in the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft.

While Cariaso has made no secret of their intent to select a big man in the March 14 draft ceremonies, he also expressed confidence in their current roster. In particular, he noted that Jeron Teng and Abu Tratter are ready for more responsibilities in the coming PBA season.

"I think Abu's ready for that next step," Cariaso said Wednesday. "He's still learning but I think he's ready for that next step."

As for Teng, the Alaska organization recently rewarded him with a three-year contract extension. With Manuel no longer in the squad, the former UAAP Finals MVP will be asked to take on a bigger role in the team.

"We are expecting, again, aside from the bigs to kinda step up more, we expect our young wings, like Jeron, to play a bigger role also," said Cariaso.

"So yes, we expect him to come in and you know, to be able to understand that some of that responsibility will be put on his shoulders," he added. "It's part of his growth, it's part of his development."

Cariaso believes that like Tratter, Teng is ready for this new challenge.

"We're gonna show him some trust that he can handle it. So, will he be perfect? Of course not. Will there be growing pains? Of course," he said. "But again, everyone has to start somewhere, right? So we expect him to do well."

Both Teng and Tratter were key contributors for Alaska during the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, held in a "bubble" in Clark, Pampanga. Tratter, the seventh overall pick in the 2018 PBA Rookie Draft, averaged 10.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Teng, for his part, contributed 11.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per contest.

Aside from the former De La Salle University duo, Cariaso also has high expectations for Barkley Ebona, who had a solid rookie season where he averaged 7.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. Other veterans like Maverick Ahanmisi, Mike DiGregorio, and Robbie Herndon will also get more chances to show what they can do.

Ultimately, the Aces will plug the hole left by Manuel as a collective unit.

"We're believing in them," said Cariaso. "The games are about us playing together. We talk about that all the time, so as long as they do their job and they understand what their roles are, I think everyone should be in good position to do well."