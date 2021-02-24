'No need' for strict lockdown in Cebu: DOH-Central Visayas

Mango Avenue in Cebu City when it was placed under strict lockdown. July 16, 2020. Cheryl Baldicantos, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The Department of Health in Central Visayas said Wednesday it does not believe Cebu should be placed under enhanced community quarantine, the highest level in a 4-step lockdown.

The agency's technical advisory council in Manila had recommended to place Cebu under ECQ due to an increase in its COVID-19 cases and the discovery of coronavirus mutations in the province, said Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, spokesperson and chief pathologist of DOH-Central Visayas.

"As we said, there is no need for us to go to a stricter quarantine status because we’re putting in place naman the necessary measures for us to have a control of our cases," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

The city has an emergency operations center that is "aggressive" in its contact tracing and is building more isolation facilities, Loreche said.

"Basically kasi it’s really a matter of controlling your cases. It’s really a matter of not having an increase in case fatality rate. Kahit mataas ang data namin (Even if our data is high), 85.9 percent po n'yan (of the cases) are asymptomatic."

The regional DOH office will meet with the technical advisory council on Friday to discuss the matter, she said.

Meantime, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia's decision not to require COVID-19 test results for travelers is in line with DOH guidelines, according to Loreche.

"Kailangan din nating pag-aralan nang mabuti lalo na ngayon medyo mataas ang mga kaso natin," she added.

(We need to further study this especially now that we have a high number of cases.)

Cebu as of Tuesday reported a total of 10,191 COVID-19 cases, with 1,393 active infections, according to DOH data.