Navotas City Hall on lockdown until Feb. 28: Mayor

MANILA - The local government of Navotas on Tuesday implemented granular lockdown at the City Hall and its annexes in Barangay Sipac Almacen due to the rising number of employees infected with COVID-19.

“Sa tala ng ating Navotas City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (CESU), umabot na sa 24 na mga kawani ng pamahalaang lungsod ang nagpositibo,” Mayor Toby Tiangco said in a post on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

Of the 24, a total of 15 employees are reporting at the City Hall Building and its annexes.

“Dahil dito, kailangan po nating maglockdown ng city hall, kabilang na ang Navotas City Hall Annex (kasama ang NavoServe) at Franchising Permits Processing Unit mula ngayon, 23 February, 8:01PM, hanggang sa Linggo, 28 February, 11:59PM,” Tiangco said.

The lockdown order is contained in Executive Order No. TMT-014 Series of 2021 which was signed by Tiangco on Tuesday.



The city’s CESU surveillance officers conducted an investigation to establish the presence of any clustered cases and trace all possible close contacts.

With the lockdown in place, transactions at the city hall are temporarily suspended.

“May mga papasok pa rin po na kawani pero para lamang ayusin ang sweldo ng mga empleyado, gawin ang mga proseso para sa pagbili ng mga kailangan para sa ating COVID-19 response, at pag-responde sa anumang emergency,” Tiangco said.

The mayor also assured those with obligations to settle on Feb 28.

“Hihilingin po natin sa Sanggunian na magpasa ng ordinansa ng extension ng pagbabayad hanggang 5 Marso 2021 nang walang penalty at surcharge,” he said.



