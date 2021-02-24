DFA raises alert level 2 for Filipinos in Myanmar

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) raised the alert to Level 2 for Filipinos in Myanmar in light of "the developing critical situation" there following a military coup early this month, it said Wednesday.

In a statement, the DFA said the alert level entails "restriction of non-essential movements, avoiding places of protest, and preparation for possible evacuation."

"Only returning workers with existing contracts shall be allowed to travel in Myanmar," the agency said.

There are still 1,273 Filipinos in Myanmar and they are advised to "exercise due caution, monitor developments through reputable sources, avoid places of protests, and observe the guidance of the Philippine Embassy in Yangon", the DFA said.

In a separate statement, the DFA said 55 Filipinos from Myanmar were flown home during the day in the 14th COVID-19 relief flight arranged by the government.

Myanmar's military seized power after allegations that Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy (NLD) party committed "election fraud" last year.

