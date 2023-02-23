Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Acting prisons chief Gregorio Catapang Jr. on Thursday said he requested a special civil service examination for Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) employees who are at risk of losing their jobs due to the lack of professional qualifications.

Out of 345 BuCor employees facing possible dismissal, about 57 aged below 50 may be given special examinations as 288 others were already nearing retirement age, Catapang told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

He also appealed to Civil Service Commission (CSC) chairperson Karlo Nograles to have the special exam scheduled before March 15, when the period for BuCor employees to gain professional requirements under the Bureau of Corrections Act of 2013 supposedly ends.

For the remaining 288 employees, he urged them to opt for early retirement to avoid being deprived of their retirement benefits.

"Pwede silang mag-retire kasi... may di pa tapos sa college... magsi-civil service [exam] pa, baka kakapusin sila sa oras. Ang opinion namin, i-take advantage n'yo na lang ang retirement baka mawala pa, baka hindi pa kayo makatanggap ng retirement benefits," he said.

(They could retire because some are not yet college graduates, they will also need to take the civil service exam, so there might not be enough time. Our opinion is they should take advantage of retirement because they could lose their retirement benefits otherwise.)

Catapang said the issue was one of the problems he inherited from previous BuCor administrations and that employees at risk should have complied with the law years before.

He said that changing the law's implementing rules and regulations to accommodate the affected employees was beyond his control.

Jose Ventura Aspiras, the legal counsel of the personnel at risk of dismissal, earlier said that they were requesting a 2-year extension and assistance from the BuCor, an attached agency of the Department of Justice.

Catapang said that Nograles had already responded to his appeals, urging the affected employees to plead their case directly to the CSC.

"Kung pwede dumiretso na po sila [sa CSC]. Iyon naman po ang sabi sa akin ni Chairman Nograles at aaksyunan naman nila within that time period," he said.

(They were asked to coordinate directly with the CSC. Chairman Nograles told me they will take action within that time period.)

Under the law, BuCor employees must be college graduates with civil service eligibility, and within "the age limit of 21 to 40 years old."

The law, which seeks to upgrade prison facilities, restructure BuCor, and professionalize its ranks, also mandates BuCor leadership to help personnel "transition."

"Hopeful 'yung mga empleyado na they will get the support of [Justice] Secretary [Jesus Crispin] Remulla... [who] will champion their cause," Aspiras said, expressing confidence that the period of compliance would be extended.