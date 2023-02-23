MANILA — A farmers' group on Thursday expressed concern after the Senate ratified the world's largest free trade pact, which they said could displace the country's local producers.

According to former Agriculture Secretary Leonardo Montemayor, board chairman of Federation of Free Farmers, they were "shocked" by the rush to approve the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

"To us, it looked very much like a railroad train," he told ANC's "Rundown". "Why the rush? Bakit inapura po ito?"

Montemayor said the FFF expected the upper chamber to tackle the treaty more "so the senators would have a much fuller grasp of the implications of joining RCEP, especially for agriculture."

"We are entering a freer trade set-up or system where if you are not reasonably prepared, talo ka sa labanan (you would lose)," he said.

The FFF is appealing to the government to provide 2 forms of support, including safety nets and competitive measures.

"Unfortunately, our government is very reluctant or unwilling to apply the so-called trade remedies like safeguard measures," Montemayor said.

The group is also calling for strong infrastructure support, efficient irrigation system, post-harvest facilities, reduced production cost on farmers, access to inexpensive credit and inputs like fertilizer.

"All of these things wala pa eh. Of course, ang pinakamalaking sukatan po nito would be the budget," he said. "If we are really serious about providing all these competitiveness enhancement measures, where is the budget?"

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has lauded the "swift" ratification of RCEP.

He said this showed country's commitment to openness and a thriving business environment.

Marcos added that being part of the agreement would bring more economic opportunities for the Philippines, particularly in agriculture and small businesses.

The Senate on Tuesday ratified the deal, which would allow more agricultural products from other countries to enter the Philippines with zero tariffs.

The Philippines is the last among the ASEAN-partner nations to concur in its ratification.

Agricultural groups believed the deluge of imports would endanger the livelihood of local producers.

The agricultural department has allayed concerns, saying it would ensure the competitiveness of local products.