Progressive solons meet EU lawmakers

MANILA — Visiting members of the European Parliament (EU) met with their counterparts from the Philippines' House of Representatives on Thursday.

Members of the Makabayan bloc held a short dialogue with the members of the European Union Parliament regarding the Duterte administration's war on drugs and the "continuing attacks" against human rights defenders and members of the bloc itself.

The EU delegation met with the opposition lawmakers at the House of Representatives, where the latter also submitted a compilation of House Resolutions seeking congressional inquiries on the alleged state-perpetrated human rights violations targeting different sectors.

"We will also turnover a compilation of reports to our fellow parliamentarians who come from the European Union and hope that the discussion later which will be held in private will be productive in the sense that we will be able to share and shed more light on the condition of human rights in the Philippines," Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel said.

The meeting was done in closed doors.

Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas thanked their EU counterparts for coming.

"We really appreciate all of you being here," Brosas said.

Hannah Neumann, head of the EU MP delegation, believes their discussions show the vibrant democracy in the Philippines.

"We just had a very constructive and fruitful meeting with the Chairman of the Human Rights Committee of the Members of the House coming from both the Majority Bloc but also the Minority political parties," Neumann told media.

"I think the frank and vivid discussion we had clearly shows how vibrant democracy is in the Philippines and we will not just use a little bit of our time to learn especially from the Minority what they have filed , what their issues of concern are and then we will be moving on to visit Senator Leila de Lima in prison." Neumann added.

Neuman however declined to take questions, revealing that a press conference will be held on Friday afternoon.

After the meeting, House Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro gave media a general idea of what was discussed.

"Kanina prinesent namin yung mga cases of human rights violations including yung mga cases against us, sa amin atsaka yung iba pa naming isinampa na cases, ito ay mga cases na sinampa na rin namin sa IPU International Parliamentary Union atsaka doon sa ILO," Castro said.

Castro hopes the House will finally act on pending measures filed by the Makabayan bloc concerning human rights.

The Office of Speaker Martin Romualdez meantime said that there was no scheduled meeting Thursday between the visiting lawmakers and the Speaker.

Separately, House Committee on Human Rights Chair and Manila 6th District Rep. Bienvenido Abante said in a statement that dialogue is "essential" in Philippine relations with the EU.

