Philippines condemns North Korea's ballistic missile test

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows a launching drill of a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at the Pyongyang International Airport in North Korea, 18 February 2023 (issued 19 February 2023). EPA-EFE/KCNA

MANILA — The Philippines condemned Wednesday North Korea's firing of 2 ballistic missiles into the sea of Japan on Monday, saying the act "provokes tension and undermine peace and stability" in the region.

"The Philippines condemns the test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on 18 February 2023 by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) as well as the other ballistic missile tests," the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement.

North Korea earlier said the missile test was a "warning" to the US and South Korea.

The United States held joint air drills on Sunday separately with Japan and South Korea.

"The frequency of using the Pacific as our firing range depends upon the U.S. forces' action," said the statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.

The Philippines urged North Korea to "immediately put a stop to these missile tests."

"These tests provoke tension and undermine peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula, in the region and the world...The Philippines reiterates its call for the DPRK to immediately put a stop to these missile tests, comply with UNSC resolutions and resort to diplomacy and peaceful dialogue with the Republic of Korea (ROK)," the DFA said.

— With a report from Kyodo