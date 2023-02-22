President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attends the National Day Reception, celebration the birthday of the Emperor of Japan. Presidential Communications Office

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attended Wednesday the National Day Reception, celebrating the birthday of Japanese Emperor Naruhito.

In his speech before offering a toast, Marcos said the country is committed in "actively sustaining the positive trajectory" of its ties with Japan.

The president also lauded the two countries' "stronger than ever" strategic partnership, and sent well wishes to the Emperor.

"The breadth and depth of our engagement with Japan is a partnership for peace and progress, not only for Japan but certainly for the Philippines," Marcos said.

Marcos cited Japan’s role as the Philippine’s top source of official development assistance, foreign direct investment, tourism and trade, adding that he appreciates Japan’s unwavering support for peace and development in Mindanao.

The chief executive also met with Prime Minister Kishida and discussed a range of cooperation, "revealing just how responsive and robust our partnership has grown since we established diplomatic relations in 1956.”

"We had a harvest of several agreements from agriculture and infrastructure to defense and information and communications technology,” the President said.

In his remarks, Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa said Japan continues to stand with the Philippines in realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific, mentioning cooperation between the two countries’ coast guards and militaries.

Also among the attendees was House Speaker Martin Romualdez. Vice President Sara Duterte’s video message was also played.