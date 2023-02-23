House panel OKs divorce bills 'in principle'

MANILA (UPDATED) — The House of Representatives Committee on Population and Family Relations has approved "in principle" various proposals for a divorce law in the Philippines.

This, after Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman's motion to approve 8 divorce bills was given a green light during the panel's deliberation Thursday.

Lagman had also moved to create a technical working group that would draft a substitute bill integrating the 8 measures, "with special concern on the civil recognition of marriages dissolved by the Catholic Church and other recognized religious denomination as a possible separate measure but a companion bill to the absolute divorce bill."

He was later appointed as the technical working group's chair.

The House panel's deliberation came to an end after it heard various positions from several stakeholders and sectors.

Earlier in the hearing, Lagman and other advocates renewed their push for the country to enact a divorce law before the said panel.

Former House Speaker and Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez urged his colleagues to act on the measure, which already got the nod of the House in a previous Congress, and told them not to go the way of the Senate that only sat on the measure.

"Allowing for the dissolution of marriage, through divorce, and including grounds that do not require the husband and the wife to further squabble and wash their dirty laundry in public, so to speak, is the best way forward," Alvarez said in his sponsorship speech for House Bill 4998.

"People should be given a chance to correct wrong choices. And, upon closing that chapter and learning its lessons, they should be allowed to once again journey off and find a partner with whom they are truly compatible with; the kind who will really be a witness and companion to their life, in sickness and in health, till death do them part," he added.

Alvarez also argued that for people who get marriage wrong, correcting the error is "time-consuming, adversarial, and very expensive," explaining that the effect is to "forcibly chain together" the parties.

The solon also cited certain studies showing those in subsequent marriages were as happy, if not happier, compared to their previous unions.



"They have learned the lessons, they know who they are, what they want, and what they can offer, and they apply it to their next relationship. They are in a better and more mature position to assess and discern: compatibility," Alvarez said.

In 2021, Alvarez announced the annulment of his marriage with Emelita Apostol.

Lagman also maintained that divorce was not contrary to Catholic teachings.

"Even the Bible cites instances when Jesus Christ allowed divorce. All Catholic countries, except the Philippines, have legalized divorce. Even the Catholic hierarchy has its own matrimonial tribunal which dissolves marriages similar to a divorce," Lagman said.

But Father Jerome Secillano, who responded on behalf of the Catholic Church, expressed opposition to the divorce bill, particularly on absolute divorce.

"We are not supportive of the bill on absolute divorce. But we are actually supportive of the bill recognizing Church annulment. I submitted a position paper to the Committee on Population and Family Relations and I guess, everything that we needed to say is already incorporated or is already in the position paper," Secillano said.

Secillano added that Pope Francis had already mandated that couples should not be hindered from filing for church annulment for financial reasons.

"The speed of the process is also incorporated in the reforms in the sense that Pope Francis veered away from the judicial procedures that are usually undertaken when annulment matters are concerned," Secillano said.

"Now there is this so-called Executive Procedure in a sense that if there are glaring grounds for declaring the marriage as null and void from the very start and it will only entail the signature o the bishop of the diocese to declare such marriage null and void. If that is the case, there is no more judicial procedure and there is no more need for... so-called canon lawyers... that would imply it's going to be cheaper than the usual..." Secillano added.

FUTURE OF DIVORCE LAW

Soledad Mawis, family law expert and dean of the Lyceum of the Philippines University College of Law, said the House's apparent approval of divorce bills should be taken with a grain of salt, noting that historically, proposed divorce laws fall short of support in the Senate.

Mawis said "strong" opposition against the bill remains because many Filipinos aren't ready for it.

But she urged those who oppose it to think deeply about the legislation.

"Sana sa panahong ito, mas lalong pagnilay-nilayan nang mabuti, dahil minsan nakikita naman ho natin na maraming kasal na hindi match made in heaven," she told ABS-CBN TeleRadyo on Thursday.

GROUNDS

Lawmakers should also focus on the grounds that will give rise to divorce, Mawis said.

"'Yung grounds 'yung pinakaimportante ho diyan kasi ang divorce it talks about the now," she said.

"Sa present stage natin para mapawalang-bisa ang kasal babalik pa tayo sa panahon noong nag-exchange 'I dos' tayo at para sabihin wala 'yan 'yung isa kasi psychologically incapacitated ka at the time of the celebration of the marriage o may ground na that made that marriage null and void."

