European Parliament members meet Remulla

MANILA - Members of the European Parliament on Thursday made a courtesy call on Philippine Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla at the office of the Department of Justice in Manila.

They arrived Thursday afternoon and had a closed-door meeting with Remulla and other officials of the justice department.

In a statement, the DOJ said the visit of the European Parliament Subcommittee on Human Rights took place in the context of the open and regular engagement on human rights issues between the Philippines and the European Union.

The DOJ also said they aim to further engage in a constructive dialogue and cooperation on human rights.

The delegation of the European Union in the country visits different countries every year using their own budget as part of the European Parliament subcommittee’s core work, the DOJ added.

Also present during the meeting are officials of the Department of Interior and Local Government and other agencies of the Philippine government.

According to DOJ, representatives of various government agencies affirmed the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation with the European Union.

The delegation arrived in the country Wednesday and will stay until Friday.

The European Parliament is one of the European Union’s legislative bodies and seven institutions.

