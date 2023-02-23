MANILA — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Thursday said it asked at least 11 establishments to explain why they should not face charges for selling items prohibited under the Vape Law.

The agency issued show-cause orders to the shops, some of which are located in Manila and Makati, said DTI Undersecretary Ruth Castelo.

"Kapag nag-set tayo ng hearing sa retail establishment, kapag hindi sila dumating it will be an aggravating circumstance on their part and iko-consider natin 'yung refusal to submit to authority ng mga business establishment," Castelo said during a televised briefing.

"Dire-diretso 'yan kasi formal charge na ang kasunod ng show-cause order. Ibig sabihin kaso na, magkakaroon sila ng kaso sa DTI through the Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau," she added.

(When we set a hearing and they don't attend, it will be an aggravating circumstance on their par and we will consider that as refusal to submit to authority ng mga business establishment. That will proceed to the filing of a formal charge. They will face a complaint from the DTI.)

The law prohibits juice-flavored vapes and those with labels showing cartoon and comic characters, as well as celebrities. Vape flavors allowed in the market are limited to regular, menthol and mint.

Vapes should not be sold 100 meters around schools, even if students there are no longer minors, Castelo noted.

The Vape Law lowered the age of sale of vapes to 18 years old from 21, and transferred its regulation to the DTI from the Food and Drug Administration.

The measure lapsed into law last year.