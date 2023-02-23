DOST opens application for scholarship in Italy

MANILA - The Department of Science and Technology is now urging students and other qualified individuals to avail of their scholarship program in Italy.

The scholarship is a three-year PhD program in Molecular Biomedicine “that integrates basic research and clinics focusing on the study of molecular approaches to cancer biology, genetics, jaundice, and metabolic disease., and was borne out of an agreement between DOST, the Philippine Council for Health Research and Development of DOST (DOST- PCHRD), the University of Trieste (UNITS), and Fondazione Italiana Fegato (FIF)."

"Layunin natin na mahasa ang kakayanan ng ating mananaliksik sa larangan ng hepatology at sa kalaunan ay maitatag ang Philippine Liver Network. Sa ilalim ng programang ito, makapag- aaral ang mga Pilipinong iskolar sa UNITS, upang palawigin ang kanilang kaalaman sa larangan ng hepatology,” DOST- PCHRD Executive Director Dr. Jaime Montoya said.

Two of DOST’s current scholars, Dr. Loraine Kay Cabral and Dr. Noel Salvoza, have already published their work while still finishing their PhDs.

In fact, Salvoza was given the “Highly Cited Paper Award of 2022” after publishing their paper entitled “Sex differences in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: hints for future management of the disease” which was published in the Exploration of Medicine journal in 2020.

Like Salvoza, Cabral’s research on “Molecular Profiling of Liver cancer: Genetic and epigenetic variation analysis for developing potential targets for therapy” was also published in several journals.

Both Salvoza and Cabral know the impact of their work.

“The simple fact that medical research improves our lives, ang research di naman overnight na trabaho. Nagko- collaborate tayo with stakeholders: scientists, clinicians, statisticians, policymakers. Yun ang malaking impact ng research,” Salvoza said.

“Nakita ko po na napakalaki pa po ng gap (on liver cancer), yung effort na kailangan gawin di lang sa Pilipinas kung hindi worldwide.. hindi ganun ka specific.. Ito ang naging focus ko at ng supervisors ko na humanap ng markers.. na pwede nating magamit para makatulong sa mga pasyente ng liver cancer,” Cabral said.

The scholarship program also aims to form a group of local molecular biomedicine experts and improve research in the country.

Application for the scholarship program begins this month and will end on April 28. They must be Filipino, healthy, 50 years old and below at the time of the application, attained a Master's degree in health or biomedicine, have a good academic record, and must fill out the application form.

Successful applicants will be provided with the following benefits: School fee, living and book allowance, funds for dissertation, travel and health insurance, round-trip airfare from the Philippines to Italy and pre-departure expenses.

Those interested may send in their resume, application form and letters of endorsement from 2 of their former professors in their master's program, a certificate of employment and recommendation from their superior if employed, and other requirements.

Scanned copies of documents may be emailed to fellowship@pchrd.dost.gov.ph.

Hard copies of documents can be sent to Dr. Jaime C. Montoya (c/o Jessica Marie Suerte), Executive Director III, DOST-PCHRD at the DOST-PCHRD Office, Saliksik Bldg., Sikap St., DOST Compound, Gen. Santos Ave., Bicutan, Taguig City 1631 Philippines.