VP Leni Robredo reenacts historic march with Sumilao farmers

Photo from Vice President Leni Robredo's Facebook page.

BUKIDNON- Residents in this province on Wednesday welcomed Vice President Leni Robredo in a show of support for her presidential bid, with Sumilao farmers even reenacting their historic long walk to Manila in 2007 for their ancestral land.

Robredo, a public interest lawyer before becoming a politician, was part of Saligan, a law resource group which helped the farmers reclaim their land.

The farmers were chanting her campaign slogan: "Gobyernong tapat, may hanapbuhay lahat."

WATCH: VP Leni Robredo walking with the Sumilao farmers, a re-enactment of their historic walk to Manila in 2007 for their ancestral land. VP Leni was part of Saligan, an alternative law group which helped the farmers reclaim their land. pic.twitter.com/yfU8lPvG6V — Adrian Ayalin (@adrianayalin) February 23, 2022

The presidential aspirant said she would always be by their side.

"Ang aking assurance, kasama niyo ako every step of the way," she said in her speech.

In a Facebook post, Robredo's camp recalled how the Sumilao farmers also marched in a gesture of support for her vice-presidential bid in 2016.

"Ngayong 2022, buong-buo rin ang kanilang loob na tumindig kasama natin para sa labang ito," it says.

"Sa kanilang pagkikita, nagkaroon din ng covenant signing kasama ang Farmers for Leni-Kiko, bilang pagtitibay sa suporta ng team #LeniKiko2022 sa mga kailangan ng sektor ng agrikultura," the post says.

During their campaign sortie, some of Robredo's senatorial bets, such as Senator Richard Gordon, were present.

The 144–hectare land in barangay San Vicente, Sumilao town was the subject of a dispute which lasted for over a decade. The farmers finally obtained their land titles in 2010.

-- with a report from Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News

