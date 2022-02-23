PH moves OFWs to 'safer grounds' amid tension in Ukraine

Pro-Russian activists react in a street as fireworks explode in the sky, after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 21, 2022. Alexander Ermochenko, Reuters

MANILA - The Philippine government has begun moving FIlipinos in Ukraine to "safe grounds," an official said Wednesday, as Russian troops were reportedly positioned near parts of Eastern Ukraine.

The Philippines is offering relocation and voluntary repatriation programs, said Hans Cacdac, administrator of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

"Sa ngayon wala pa namang report ng naglalabanan na military forces

pero ang sinasagawa ngayon ay relocation," he told state television PTV.

(As of now, there are no reports that military forces are already fighting, but we have already started our relocation efforts.)

"Three batches of OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) have been relocated to safer grounds," he said, but declined to disclose the location of relocation sites.

Two Filipinos are en route to the Philippines after availing the government's voluntary repatriation program, Cacdac said.

"Ngayon voluntary pa lang ang repatriation at free plane ticket ang ino-offer natin," he said.

(As of now, we are just offering voluntary repatriation in Ukraine and we are providing free plane tickets.)

"Inaasahan natin na may magpapasya pang umuwi at tayo naman ay sasalubong sa kanila at magbibigay ng ayuda," he said.

(We are expecting that more Filipinos will decide to come home and we are ready to welcome them and provide aid.)

Six other OFWs from Ukraine have returned to the Philippines earlier this month, after geopolitical tensions rose in Europe as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to support rebel groups controlling portions of Eastern Ukraine.

"I deem it necessary to make a decision that should have been made a long time ago — to immediately recognize the independence and sovereignty of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic," Putin said.

He said earlier that "if Ukraine was to join NATO it would serve as a direct threat to the security of Russia."

Putin has for years worked to restore Russia's influence over nations that emerged after the collapse of the Soviet Union, with Ukraine holding an important place in his ambitions.

Malacañang earlier said it was "preparing for all eventualities" as more countries impose economic sanctions against Moscow.