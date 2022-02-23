MANILA - Variant-specific boosters and the original formulation of the Moderna vaccine used as a booster yielded similar levels of immune responses, experts said Wednesday.

"The data suggests that we don't need to use the omicron-specific vaccine, because boosting with the original vaccine is sufficient," Dr. Mario Jiz of the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) said.

The studies presented in an online forum comes after concerns from vaccine developers and from the public on the efficacy of vaccines based on the Wuhan strain, as new variants infect more of the global population.

Pre-clinical studies done in primates found that a beta-variant vaccine used as a booster elicited the same increase in neutralizing antibody responses as the original vaccine based on the Wuhan strain.

Neutralizing antibodies are proteins in the body that learn to recognize pathogens or foreign invaders - such as the COVID-19 virus, find them in the body, bind to them, and destroy them.

The increase in neutralizing antibody responses in primates from both boosters of the original vaccine and the beta-variant vaccine were found in the broncheo-alveolar lavage or the lower lungs.

"This is encouraging, suggesting na sa site of infection mismo, sa lungs (at the site of infection itself, in the lungs), the antibodies are actually present and supposedly functional," Jiz explained.

The same increase was also found in nasal swabs in the primates, or the upper airways.

"Regardless of [location], parehong nakita na may antibodies (antibodies were found), suggesting that these vaccines can elicit and generate antibody levels at the organ where it is most important or most relevant, particularly in the upper and lower airways," Jiz said.

The primates were also infected with the beta variant of the virus to see if the booster is effective against it.

Those vaccinated with the original formulation of the booster and the beta-specific booster showed about the same immunity, with viral loads in the lower airways steadily decreasing from days 2 through 7 from the infection.

"Kahit may panibagong variant na dumating, kahit na ang beta variant iba na ang itsura niya sa Wuhan variant, kaya pa rin sya i-neutralize ng ating bakuna, kahit na yung bakuna ay based sa original na Wuhan strain," Jiz said.

(Even if a new variant is discovered, a third dose of the Wuhan-variant vaccine is enough, because it was proven effective against beta which already has a different structure than the Wuhan strain.)

Jiz said that this is because the human body's immune system learns and improves the specificity and targeting of antibodies over time.

A similar study testing the efficacy of an omicron-variant booster found the same results, where the omicron-variant vaccine yielded about the same increase in immunity against the omicron variant as the original vaccine based on the Wuhan strain.

"An omicron boost may not provide greater immunity or protection compared to a boost with the current [Wuhan-strain] vaccine," said Jiz.

The same findings were consistent in trials later done on humans.

The study compared the immune response generated between boosters based on the Wuhan strain, the beta-variant, and a multivalent variant which combined all variants of concern up to the delta variant.

All boosters elicited a very good immune response, the study found.

Additionally, all boosters elicited a good safety profile with no debilitating side-effects.

"Even with an omicron-variant booster, the neutralizing antibody did not elicit superiority. Hindi sya mas mataas compared sa current Moderna vaccine we give the participants," said Dr. Rontgene Solante of the Philippine Society for Microbiology and Infectious Diseases.

He also said that data suggests boosters are enough to protect against 'stealth-omicron', or the BA.2 omicron subvariant.

A fourth dose however, may not be in the horizon, as data so far proves the efficacy of the third dose against multiple variants.

"The fourth dose will depend on how the third booster will play in in terms of infection. If in 3 to 4 months, cases will continue to go down na hindi na siya alarming, then why will we need a 4th dose?" Solante said.

According to Solante, the third dose gives enough protection against severe COVID-19 infection through T-cell components, or the white blood cell that help fight off viral infections.

"For now, 3rd dose is enough," he said as he called on the government to ramp up booster drives and the public to get their third jab.

"'Yung nakatanggap ng primary series, it's not enough. You need the booster. If you want to transition to a lesser alert level, and you want to be protected, that should be the focus of the government, to give the booster, especially (to) the vulnerable population," Solante said.

WATCH RELATED: