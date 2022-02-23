Photo courtesy of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology

MANILA—A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck waters off Hinatuan town in Surigao del Sur on Wednesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The Phivolcs said the earthquake, with a depth of 20 kilometers, hit 40 kilometers northeast of Hinatuan at 9:54 p.m. It was tectonic in origin.

Intensity III was felt in Bislig City in Surigao del Sur. Instrumental Intensity II was also recorded in Bislig City.

Phivolcs said no aftershocks nor damage were expected due to the earthquake.

