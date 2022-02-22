MANILA—Foreign Affairs Sec. Teodoro Locsin Jr. highlighted the role of the European Union (EU) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in maintaining peace and security in the region.

"Today’s ministerial forum and the emergence of the EU’s Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific affirm what I have long held true: the future will be determined by the dynamics of the Indo-Pacific," Locsin said, speaking at the ministerial forum and the emergence of the EU’s strategy for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific on Monday.

"In that arena — with its diversity and wide geographical reach — multilateralism is imperative.

"For the Philippines, ASEAN and ‘ASEAN Centrality’ are the core of that multilateral order. The ASEAN outlook on the Indo-Pacific’s principles of inclusiveness, openness, cooperation and consensus-building, and respect for international law towards regional cooperation are ASEAN’s guideposts. ASEAN-led mechanisms such as the East Asian Summit are its platforms for dialogue and action."

Locsin said it was important for individual governments in the region to work together to ensure the the region's freedom and independence.

"There are many ways to govern countries, said the woman I served who represented French Revolution on its bicentennial, but only one way to treat people, and that is with decency," he said.

"Even so there is only one way to secure and defend our respective countries and our region’s freedom and independence, and that is to be stronger. And there is only one way to grow our collective strength and ensure a successful outcome, and that is with dependable alliances that share our vital interests."

The foreign affairs chief also acknowledged the EU's support for the 2016 Arbitral Award given to the Philippines.

"The 2016 Arbitral Award is our contribution to the strengthening of the legal order over the seas. It benefits all across the board. We, therefore, welcomed the EU’s principled statement on the 5th anniversary of the Award, that ‘what happens in the South China Sea matters to the EU, ASEAN and the whole world.’ Finally, we are not alone in what we alone fought for and won," Locsin added.

"We aspire for a South China Sea of peace, equality, mutual security, stability and prosperity. The Code of Conduct currently under negotiations will contribute to that. But we want to see the COC as what it has to be: an agreement to act in a certain manner that does not give prominence or special status to any of its parties nor carves out a special regime apart from UNCLOS, and respects the rights of all powers in the world, including freedom of navigation. Otherwise, we will reject it as a self-serving Code of Exclusion."

As country coordinator for ASEAN-EU relations, Locsin said the Philippines was committed to advancing shared interests in the region.

"Finally, as country coordinator for ASEAN-EU relations the Philippines commits to advancing shared interests in maritime cooperation, connectivity, the SDGs, climate action and economic cooperation, and mutual cultural enrichment. We look to a new Plan of Action for 2023-2027 that will ‘build our future better’ and further solidify our priorities as Strategic Partners," he said.

"We are aware of the great power dynamics in the region. ASEAN is a highly organized and thriving alliance, a real and decisive presence in the region, and therefore the EU’s most viable partner in the Indo-Pacific. France’s special focus in this forum is on the area from East Africa to the doorstep of ASEAN. There it will be welcomed by the most developed, firmly united, and most capable regional association in the world; combining flexibility and strong commitment to principles."

