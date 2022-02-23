Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News

BATANGAS —Presidential candidate Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson on Wednesday urged the Philippine government to join the community of nations in condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters after campaigning in Batangas City, Lacson said the invasion could set a precedent that could have implications on the Philippines’ maritime dispute with China.

"Join the community of nations in condemning kasi after all it is an encroachment in international law kasi hindi puwedeng unilaterally," he said.

"Ang delikado pa sa atin kasi kung ma-establish ang precedent na iyong Russia puwede pala mag-invade ng sinasabi nila na territory nila, baka mag-establish ng precedent. Baka mangyari sa atin 'yung mga islands natin sa West Philippine Sea, huwag naman sana,” he added.

Lacson noted the situation in Ukraine could affect the stock market and oil prices while sanctions against Russia could also have an indirect effect on the Philippine economy.

His running mate, vice-presidential candidate Senate President Tito Sotto, said the government should assist the public transport sector through subsidies in anticipation of a spike in oil prices because of tensions in Ukraine.

Sotto pointed out that the government could easily source funds from unused budget of around P328 billion on the average yearly.

"Bakit hindi natin maasikaso ang pangangailangan na subsidy ng public transport sector? Bakit hindi natin maasikaso ang kakulangan ng pondo kahit sa pagtatayo ng desalination plants? Puwede e. It’s just a matter of priority. So, I hope we choose best in the next administration,” he said.

BLACK PROPAGANDA

Meanwhile, Lacson said a black propaganda prepared against him may have already been preempted as he disclosed that a supporter of a rival candidate has asked him to refrain from attacking his rival by describing the rival as a thief.

Lacson denied referring to a particular person when he is attacking thieves in government during his campaign pitches against corruption.

"Sabi ko, wala akong ina-attack. Ang ina-attack ko magnanakaw. Wala akong ina-attack na tao. Ngayon, kung may nasasaktan hindi ko kasalanan iyon," he said.

He added, "'Pag sinabi kong galit kami sa magnanakaw, galit kami sa magnanakaw. Wala kaming sinasabing galit kami kung kanino. Walang tao. Kung may tamaan, hindi namin kasalanan ni Senate President."

The Partido Reporma presidential candidate denied engaging in black propaganda, saying he and Sotto remain focused on presenting their platform of government and plans.

Lacson urged voters to choose the right leaders as he vowed to lead by example and implement programs against corruption such as digitalization of all government processes and transactions including agencies, such as Bureau of Customs and Bureau of Internal Revenue.

Lacson reiterated he and Sotto never received bribe or rewards in exchange for public service.

"Sugpuin natin ang katiwalian. Lagi kong sinasabi, takot tayo manakawan. Pero 'pag dumarating ang eleksyon, binoboto naman natin magnanakaw,” he said.

