Isko, Doc Willie campaign together in Marikina City

Presidential candidate Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso and running mate Dr. Willie Ong greet supporters during their campaign caravan in Marikina City on February 23, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - After Isko Moreno Domagoso's campaign in Mindanao, where groups there were supportive of a tandem with Sara Duterte-Carpio, the Manila mayor was seen campaigning with his running mate Doc Willie Ong in Marikina City.

The Aksyon Demokratiko standard-bearer and the health social media influencer visited on Wednesday the country's shoe capital, and made stops at the Marikina Public Market, where he was greeted by supporters.

Before going around the city, Domagoso visited the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of the Abandoned.

Earlier this month, Ong admitted to feeling "hurt" by some groups pairing Domagoso with other vice presidential bets, but has reiterated that he was standing by his running mate.

Senate aspirants Carl Balita, Jopet Sison and Samira Gutoc also accompanied Domagoso and Ong in their Marikina visit.