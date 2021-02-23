LPA formerly 'Auring' to dissipate within 24 hours: PAGASA

MANILA - The low pressure area formerly known as tropical depression Auring may dissipate within 24 hours, the state weather bureau said Tuesday.

The LPA was last estimated 105 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon at 3 a.m., PAGASA said in its 5 a.m. weather bulletin.

The country's first storm this year had left at least 2 dead in Surigao del Norte and inundated Surigao del Sur, officials earlier said.

The LPA is expected to bring scattered rains over Metro Manila, the Cordilleras, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and Camarines Norte, PAGASA said.

The northeast monsoon or amihan, meantime, will bring isolated light rains over Ilocos region and the rest of Cagayan Valley, it added.

The rest of the country will experienced isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms, according to PAGASA.